Trustee accuses school superintendent of spreading ‘false’ reports

Trustee Kevin Child is fighting back against restrictions on his access to Clark County School District facilities, accusing Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky of “knowingly repeating false or grossly exaggerated reports” about Child’s behavior.

A “cease-and-desist” letter Child sent to Skorkowsky earlier this month through an attorney also hints that Child might sue if the superintendent does not stop such behavior.

“What he’s doing is very unp rofessional,” Child told the Review-Journal on Monday, referring to Skorkowsky.

The counterattack came in response to a new letter from Skorkowsky to the embattled trustee, who has been restricted from certain district facilities amid accusations that he has created a hostile and intimidating work environment for employees.

The letter, sent May 31, reiterates guidelines Skorkowsky placed on Child in December, which require him to receive a written invitati on to visit schools — outside of public events — o r administrative offices.

Told to use side door

But it also added new provisions. The letter states he is allowed to visit parts of the Edward Greer Education Center — where the School Board meets — but may enter only through the east side entrance directl y into the board conference room. He also cannot enter the office of hum an resources without permissio n from the superintendent, the letter said.

Child can also access portions of the district’s administrat ive offices off West Sahara Av enue, and will be escorted out of the building when he is re ady to leave, it said.

“You may not call or text any CCSD employees directly,” Skorkowsky’s letter said, before spelling out a few exceptions. “These individuals will obtain for you informati on and documents that you requ est to perform your duties as a trustee.”

Child said he issued a ce ase-and-desist letter to Skorkowsky through attorney Gary Guymon a fter receiving the superintendent’s latest communique.

His response, which Child provided to the Review-Journal in a text m essage Monday, argues that Skorkowksy has be en enticing, coercing or haras sing staff members to make damaging statements about Child.

“These statements, at your beh est, are inaccurate and portra y him in a false light,” the l etter states. “Furthermore, it has been reported that you ar e knowingly repeating false or grossly exaggerated reports o f instances involving Trustee Child, with the foreseeable re sult of causing him emotional distress and damage to his rep utation.”

The letter warns that Skorkows ky could face civil liability if he does not stop such behav ior.

“It is apparent that your acti ons are motivated by personal animus and bad faith and excee d the course and scope of your employment,” the warning stat es.

Guymon could not be reached fo r comment on Monday. His office said he was out of town.

Skorkowsky did not return a ca ll for comment. District spokeswoman Melinda Malone confirmed Skorkowsky received the letter June 7.

Additional employee complaints

In a statement, the district said Skorkowsky’s letter gave Child further direction on interactions with employees after receiving additional employee complaints.

“The district cares about providing a safe and respectful working environment for employees,” the statement said, noting that it already gave direction to Child in letters from 2016 and 2017.

The letters are the latest friction between Child and the school district, which received compl aints about his behavior aroun d staff and students dating back to before his election in 2014. A district investigation of Ch ild concluded that he created a hostile and intimidating wor k environment, causing anxiety among female employees who la beled him “weird” or “ creepy.”

The Review-Journal sued to obt ain copies of such complaints after a public-records request was left unfulfilled. So far, the district has released mor e than 28 documented complaints, incident reports or email thr eads about Child.

Child has consistently argued that the complaints are an att ack on him, since he is asking tough financial questions of the district. He has since cal led for a forensic audit of th e district’s finances, noting that his questions on expendit ures have been unanswered.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I have grave concerns about,” C hild said Monday. “So again, ( Skorkowsky) wants to play this childish game.”

Emails between Child and Skork owsky show that the trustee has asked for financial detail s on various actions by district employees, including budget tr ansfers approved by upper- level staff. While Skorkowsky wrote that some of those answe rs were outlined in pr evious meeting materials, he t old Child that other requests need to be brought before th e entire board.

“There’s nothing there,” Child said of the accusations against him. “Zero. He’s playing a game, (there’s) nothing there.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.