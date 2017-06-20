Trustee accuses school superintendent of spreading ‘false’ reports

Trustee Kevin Child is fighting back against restrictions on his access to Clark County School District facilities, accusing Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky of “knowingly repeating false or
A “cease-and-desist” letter Child sent to Skorkowsky earlier this month through an attorney also hints that Child might sue if the superintendent does not stop such behavior.
“What he’s doing is very unp
The counterattack came in response to a new letter from Skorkowsky to the embattled trustee, who has been restricted from certain district facilities amid accusations that he has created a hostile and intimidating work environment for employees.
The letter, sent May 31, reiterates guidelines
Told to use side door
But it also added new provisions. The letter states he is allowed to visit parts of the
Child can also access portions
“You may not call or text any
Child said he issued a ce
His response, which Child provided
“These statements, at your beh
The letter warns that Skorkows
“It is apparent that your acti
Guymon could not be reached fo
Skorkowsky did not return a ca
Additional employee complaints
In a statement, the district said Skorkowsky’s letter gave Child further direction on interactions with employees after receiving additional employee complaints.
“The district cares about providing a safe and respectful working environment for employees,” the statement said, noting that it already gave direction to Child in letters from 2016 and 2017.
The letters are the latest friction between Child and the school district, which received compl
The Review-Journal sued to obt
Child has consistently argued
“There’s a lot of stuff that I
Emails between Child and Skork
“There’s nothing there,” Child said of the accusations against him. “Zero. He’s playing a game, (there’s) nothing there.”
Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.
Latest Documents
The latest documents provided to the Review-Journal in its ongoing lawsuit include a concern from a Valley High School mariachi teacher after an out-of-state competition in Texas in February.
Students were reprimanded for an unspecified incident at the competition, and were not permitted to compete in other competitions as a result, records show. The teacher became upset after Child called him during class on his cell phone to ask about the incident.
“I responded, ‘It has been taken care of and dealt with,'” the teacher wrote in a statement dated March 30. “He said no, you and (the Valley High principal) did not follow protocol. He then said expect a phone call from Dr. Barton (Chief Academic Officer Mike Barton) and tell the truth, exactly what happened.”
Child said he inquired about the incident because parents were calling him, asking him why their students were being disciplined.
“Parents weren’t told anything, not until way after,” he said. “Until it was brought to my attention.”
Not all of the emails regarding Child are negative. One former School Board Student Advisory Committee member wrote last July that Child was loving and caring. The former student’s support of Child came amid public criticism of the trustee over controversial Facebook posts, including one that asked people if they would run over protesters.
“Please let him know that he will always be inspiring students, whether or not he takes that (slightly ridiculous) plea to resign,” the person wrote in an email to then-School Board President Linda Young.
— Amelia Pak-Harvey