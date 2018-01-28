Two slates battle in Clark County teachers union elections

Elections that end next month will select the president, vice president and six representatives on the local teacher union’s executive board, as well as six seats representing the local on the Nevada State Education Association board of directors.

Alexis Salt, candidate on the Clark County Educators for change election slate, talks with the Review-Journal about upcoming Clark County Education Association elections with other candidates at the house of candidate Chet Miller in Summerlin on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Jeremy Campf, left, and Yolanda Lowry, both members of the Clark County Education Association election slate known as Educators for Progress, meet at the home of member Theo Small, the current CCEA vice president, in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County Education Association President Vikki Courtney, a member of the election slate Educators for Progress, talks with fellow slate members while meeting at the home of member Theo Small, the current CCEA vice president, in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Candidates on the Clark County Educators for change election slate meet at candidate Chet Miller's house in Summerlin on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Paul Feaker, candidate for Clark County Education Association vice president. Provided by Paul Feaker

Susan LeFave, candidate for state board seat L. Provided by Susan LeFave.

Members of the Clark County Education Association election slate known as Educators for Progress meet at the home of member Theo Small, the current CCEA vice president, in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. The members, from left, are Yolanda Lowry, Theo Small, Paul Kleemann, Richard Tellier, and Vikki Courtney. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Chris Rinaldi, candidate on the Clark County Educators for change election slate, second from left, talks with the Review-Journal about upcoming Clark County Education Association elections with other candidates at the house of candidate Chet Miller in Summerlin on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Robert Cowles, candidate on the Clark County Educators for change election slate, center, talks with the Review-Journal about upcoming Clark County Education Association elections with other candidates at the house of candidate Chet Miller in Summerlin on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Sarah Sunnasy, candidate on the Clark County Educators for change election slate, talks with the Review-Journal about the upcoming Clark County Education Association election with other candidates at the house of candidate Chet Miller in Summerlin on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. as other candidates Robert Cowles, left, and Chet Miller, right, listen in. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Ryan Armitage, left, and Christina Hollowood, both members of the Clark County Education Association election slate known as Educators for Progress, meet at the home of member Theo Small, the current CCEA vice president, in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Don Kimura, candidate on the Clark County Educators for change election slate, talks with the Review-Journal about upcoming Clark County Education Association elections with other candidates at the house of candidate Chet Miller in Summerlin on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Candidates for an upcoming Clark County Education Association election at candidate Chet Miller's house in Summerlin on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Candidates, from left to right, Chris Rinaldi, Chet Miller, Don Kimura, Sarah Sunnasy, Robert Cowles, and Stephanie Bell. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Health care, local control and salary are the major issues seizing the spotlight in this year’s Clark County Education Association elections.

Elections that end next month will select the president, vice president and six representatives on the local teacher union’s executive board, as well as six seats representing the local on the Nevada State Education Association board of directors. There are also a number of posts for delegates to state and national assemblies.

Two slates have formed in the election showdown: one supporting the union’s current direction under President Vikki Courtney and Vice President Theo Small, and another advocating for change. Two candidates are running individually.

Educators for Progress

The Educators for Progress slate says the union has changed for the better over the past five years and wants to build on that growth. Its members argue that the union no longer just provides representation for members with workplace issues.

“As a platform, we want to keep moving forward,” said Yolanda Lowry, candidate for the executive board. “There’s this idea of what unions are. You’re in trouble, you go to the union. It’s not what we are. It’s not the only thing.”

They tout new programs the union has introduced, including the Professional Growth System, which allows teachers to advance their salary by completing activities beyond simply going back to school.

Another plank is bipartisanship.

“I think the direction our union has taken over the past year is reaching out to Republicans who’ve served us well,” said Michael Jahn, candidate for a state board seat and a registered Republican. “When you’re so identified with just one party … you get shut out.”

The slate also advocates sending less money from local dues to the parent group, the Nevada State Education Association.

That battle already is playing out in court, with the local union suing the state association for allegedly not providing information about how local dues are spent. The state association countersued, claiming the union is violating its contract by illegally withholding funds.

The slate argues that while the local union has invested in valuable programs, it hasn’t received proper financial support from the parent group to support innovative initiatives.

“We just want to see more of (member dues) stay locally so that we can continue to invest in ourselves, because the investment in ourselves reaps greater rewards for the state,” said Courtney, who is seeking re-election as local president.

The group also vows to fight for more district funding for the embattled Teachers Health Trust, which faces multiple lawsuits over alleged financial shenanigans and unpaid medical claims.

Clark County Educators 4 Change

The opposing slate, which champions the ideal of a “member-driven, member-led” union, largely doesn’t like the union’s current direction.

Members say discontent has been brewing among educators over the Teachers Health Trust, the battle with the state association and the Professional Growth System.

“These are all things that we feel if more members get involved and more members understand what’s going on and are asked what they think, that we can turn this ship around,” said Sarah Sunnasy, the slate’s presidential candidate.

Many slate members oppose the fight with the state union, arguing that it has hurt members, including loss of insurance and other benefits.

“The amount of collateral damage that they’re willing to inflict on their membership in order to get what they want, in my opinion, is too high,” said Alexis Salt, candidate for the executive board.

The group also would like to see changes in the Professional Growth System.





“The big issue for teachers out there is the additional work that goes along with having to prove that you are the quality teacher that you are,” said Chet Miller, vice presidential candidate. “There’s a lot of dissatisfaction with having to do that on a continuous basis.”

The group embodies those who feel that their voices aren’t being heard by the current leadership.

“Our leadership hasn’t been to the School Board meetings to point out the issues that we have,” said Robert Cowles, candidate for the executive board and state board. “That’s one of the things that the people who are sitting at this table are doing.”

Individual candidates

Two candidates are running unaffiliated with any slate.

Paul Feaker, who is seeking the vice presidency, is one of the plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit against the Teachers Health Trust. He argues for leadership change and increased transparency.

“Bottom line is everybody on that board and that entire administrative team needs to be gone so that we can get rid of (CCEA Executive Director) John Vellardita and that we can move forward and try to recover from the damage done,” Feaker said.

Susan Lefave, candidate for a state board seat, also argues that the union is falling apart.

“We need to become more unified,” she said. “We were elected by our own teachers and we get very little representation, and I feel I can do a good job.”

Lefave’s other priorities include teacher evaluations and the Professional Growth System.

Election ballots are due by 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at 501 South Rancho Drive, #E-30.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.