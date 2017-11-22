UNLV politics professor Ted Jelen dies after long illness

Longtime UNLV politics professor Ted Jelen, who joined the university in 1997, died Tuesday after a lengthy illness. He was 65.

UNLV Political Science professor Ted Jelen on December 13, 2010. (R. Marsh Starks/UNLV Photo Services)

Jelen came to the university in 1997 as chair of the politics department and full professor, according to a UNLV news release.

He was widely regarded as a leading international scholar of religion and politics, the release said. Jelen authored, co-authored or edited 16 books and published more than 150 journal articles and book chapters, he said.

“Ted was a generous colleague, friend, and mentor to many faculty members and students at UNLV and in the discipline,” UNLV politics chair and professor John Tuman said in the release. “He will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with him.”

The department plans to hold a memorial service celebrating his life in the spring semester, Tuman said.

In light of the international impact of his work, the Religion and Politics Section of American Political Science Association created the Professor Ted G. Jelen Award for the best article on religion and politics, the release said. He also was elected to the Roll of Honor of the Polish Ministry of Science.

Prior to coming to UNLV, Jelen taught at Benedictine University, Ipek University in Turkey, Georgetown University, and DePauw University.

