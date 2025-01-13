38°F
News

Las Vegas area strike teams continue efforts in LA fires

Las Vegas firefighters continue helping fire personnel and residents in Los Angeles as they bat ...
Las Vegas firefighters continue helping fire personnel and residents in Los Angeles as they battle raging fires and the aftermath. (Clark County)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2025 - 6:27 pm
 

Las Vegas Valley firefighters are continuing to help fire personnel and residents in Los Angeles as they battle raging fires and the aftermath.

One of the two Las Vegas area strike teams is in Brentwood to assist firefighters from Los Angeles and neighboring cities to “provide structure protection in Mandeville Canyon,” according to a Clark County press release.

The other strike team is assisting residents who are returning to what’s left of their homes in Eaton, near Pasadena. Clark County said, “The team also is patrolling the area for spot fires and pumping water for hand crews that are working at the flanks of the fire to cut a protective line through the vegetation and water down smoldering fuels.”

In total, 45 firefighters from Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire Department and Henderson Fire Department are providing assistance in the fight against the Los Angeles fires, according to the press release.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

