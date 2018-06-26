Las Vegas program for ex-prisoners gets $3M in grants

The Department of Labor gave $3 million in grants Tuesday to a Las Vegas organization that helps former prisoners integrate back into society.

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is pictured in this file photo. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow provides job training, coaching, and support based on job seekers’ individual needs and the skills employers are looking for. It is located at 1931 Stella Lake St.

Former Clark County Commissioner Dario Herrera gives a talk at one of the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow's mentor meetings in this file photo. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

A Job Readiness class meets at the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow, 1931 Stella Lake St.. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The grants given to the Las Vegas-based Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow were part of $84.4 million total the department gave to reentry projects across the U.S., according to a press release.

Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow was the only organization in Nevada to receive a grant. It received $1.5 million to help young adults and $1.5 million to help adults over the age of 25.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta visited a different reentry program in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Acosta went to HOPE for Prisoners to talk with organizers and former prisoners about the program.

“When someone’s finished with their prison term the best thing for them is to find a pathway for a job; the best thing for society is for them to find a pathway to a job because it reduces recidivism,” he said afterward.

