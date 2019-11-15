Aviation Nation will turn Las Vegas skies as busy as its streets

The annual event at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend will depict the history of American aviation and salute recent accomplishments of America’s military.

Aviation Nation will be in the skies and on the ground at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas’ skies will be almost as busy as its streets this weekend as maneuvering military jets show off their capabilities at Aviation Nation 2019 at Nellis Air Force Base.

This year’s event on Saturday and Sunday will depict the history of American aviation and salute recent accomplishments of America’s military in operations around the globe.

Falling just days after Veterans Day, Aviation Nation also is pegged on honoring our nation’s veterans and their service to our country.

“Being a pilot is something amazing. I’ve always looked forward to doing it,” Maj. Will Graeff, a left wing pilot for Thunderbird #2, said in an interview. “The air show is going to be an amazing weekend … Keep your eyes up to the sky and take a look for me. I’ll be putting the smoke on.”

More than 30 aircraft, representing some of the earliest flying machines in America’s aviation history will be on display alongside some of its newest military aircraft.

On Friday, the Thunderbirds and other acts will perform a dress rehearsal show for military families and the media ahead of the weekend’s festivities.

This weekend’s event will be the first time the F-35 Demo Team will perform at Aviation Nation. Also, it will be the first time at any air show that the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper, an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of remotely controlled or autonomous flight operations, will do a fly-by.

Other highlights will include paratroopers doing jumps and a combat Air Force demonstration, with dogfighting in the air, Graeff said.

Headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, this year’s air show features 17 aerial demonstrations by the C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker, USAF Heritage Flight featuring the F-35 Lightning II, Special Operations Command Para-Commandos and more.

Aviation Nation this year will overlap with the Las Vegas Rock-n-Roll Marathon, which will see road closures in the heart of the Resort Corridor and downtown and of many Interstate 15 ramps on Sunday, a Vegas Golden Knights game on Saturday and an appearance by many top Democratic presidential candidates on Sunday evening at the Bellagio, all of which are expected to contribute to traffic challenges.

