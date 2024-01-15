Expect noisier skies near Nellis Air Force Base as Red Flag begins

The large-scale military exercise will involve nearly 100 aircraft and close to 2,000 particiants from the United States and its allies.

A jet takes off from Nellis Air Force Base during Red Flag 22-3 on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Your tolerance for noise might be tested for the next 11 days.

The Air Force will be conducting its Red Flag 24-1 exercise Monday through Jan. 26, according to a Nellis Air Force Base news release.

Nearly 100 aircraft are scheduled to depart Nellis twice a day and could remain in the air for up to five hours during this large-scale exercise. There will also be night launches to train air crews for nighttime combat operations, the release said.

Nellis will welcome close to 2,000 participants from the USAF, joint services, allies and partners. The 388th Fighter Wing from Hill AFB, Utah, will take command as the lead wing over the participating aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, B-2 Spirit, and the Royal Air Force Typhoon.

Nellis has hosted Red Flag exercises since 1975. The base said the exercises provide air crews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

