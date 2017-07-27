ad-fullscreen
Military

Gov. Sandoval: Nevada National Guard transgender policy unchanged

By Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2017 - 1:15 pm
 
Updated July 27, 2017 - 1:24 pm

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Thursday directed the Nevada National Guard to make no changes to the current policy allowing transgender members to serve “unless instructed by the secretary of Defense.”

“Nevada has a long history of treating our military and veteran community with the dignity and honor they deserve,” said Sandoval, whose duties as governor including being the Nevada National Guard’s commander-in-chief.

He was responding to a series of posts on Twitter by President Donald Trump on Wednesday announcing that transgender people would be barred from the military.

He noted that he signed into law a state Senate bill that requires the Nevada Department of Veterans Services to provide resources for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender veterans who were dishonorably discharged because of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Sandoval said in a statement that he supports Sgt. Sam Hunt, an electrician in the Nevada Army National Guard and the guard’s first openly transgender soldier, and is “thankful for his longstanding service to our state and country.”

“We will serve all of the members of our military as well as they serve us and give them the full respect they have earned. They deserve nothing less,” Sandoval said.

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Follow @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.

