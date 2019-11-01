Henderson fundraiser to help 9 Las Vegas Valley veterans

Nine veterans will be recognized for their service this weekend in annual fundraising ceremony in Henderson.

A member of the Basic High School JROTC color guard presents the colors during a One Hero at a Time event honoring U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Following the city of Henderson’s Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St., the One Hero at a Time benefit will raise money for veterans who have been critically injured. It is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m.

Twice a year, the volunteer group selects a veteran to honor — one from the Las Vegas Valley and one from Mesquite. This year, the group chose to honor the nine valley veterans previously recognized.

“We feel this is a critical time in their new normal life to revisit those we’ve honored in years past, and they face struggles and handicaps that most of us will never know,” said Rick Hillis, who founded the group.

Hillis, a former Army sergeant, retired after an injury in Operation Desert Storm left him with burns on 40 percent of his body. He said he hopes to use the event to educate others.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event, which includes a $20 entry donation, live music, raffles, food and beverages, will be divided among the nine veterans.

Last year, former Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse, who lost is right leg in a 2006 Iraq mission, received the proceeds.

The event, the group’s 10th in Henderson, includes an opening ceremony with the Basic High School ROTC color guard, bands and stories from World War II and Korean War veterans.

Two recipients won’t be able to go; one is having a procedure at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., Hillis said.

“That’s why we’re following up with these guys, and they go through so much, and it’s not something that just ends after the event,” he said. “It’s important the younger generations see the sacrifices and hear the stories.”

