National Guard IDs Las Vegas soldier killed in tank rollover

The Nevada Army National Guard has identified a Las Vegas soldier killed in a tank rollover accident during a training exercise in California.

Staff Sgt. David Gallagher (Nevada National Guard)

The solider, Staff Sgt. David Gallagher, 51, was killed in the accident at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin on Tuesday night, the Guard said in a statement.

The accident also sent three other soldiers to the Weed Army Community Hospital. They were identified as Sgt. Christian Tijerina, 27, and Pfcs. Brandon Fuka, 20, and Zachary Little, 19, all of Las Vegas. All were later released after being treated for unspecified injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Gallagher, of the First Squadron 221st Cavalry Regiment, based in Las Vegas, was participating in a monthlong series of combat exercises at Fort Irwin when the accident occurred, the Guard said.

The 221st Cavalry is part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with battalions in Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.

“Sgt.Gallagher was a motivated, dedicated noncommissioned officer who will be greatly missed,” Nevada Army National Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz said in the release. “As soldiers we strive every day to live up to the example set by him. Again, our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.”

Gallagher was promoted posthumously to the rank of sergeant first class, it said.

