Nellis Air Force Base remembers 9/11 with 20th anniversary ceremony
A memorial ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base on Friday morning marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
A memorial ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base on Friday morning marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The Nellis Fire and Emergency Services 9/11 Memorial Ceremony included a flyover, aircraft static display, special guest speakers and a wreath-laying ceremony.
The event also included the fire and police departments in North Las Vegas, as well as Medic West.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.