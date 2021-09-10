94°F
Military

Nellis Air Force Base remembers 9/11 with 20th anniversary ceremony

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2021 - 7:27 am
 
Updated September 10, 2021 - 8:56 am
A pilot sits ready in the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet as Nellis Air Force Base is hosting a ...
A pilot sits ready in the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet as Nellis Air Force Base is hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A memorial ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base on Friday morning marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Nellis Fire and Emergency Services 9/11 Memorial Ceremony included a flyover, aircraft static display, special guest speakers and a wreath-laying ceremony.

The event also included the fire and police departments in North Las Vegas, as well as Medic West.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

