Nevada National Guard sending soldiers to DC for inauguration

The Nevada National Guard is sending more than 200 soldiers and airmen to Washington, D.C., to assist with security during Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

Nevada National Guard Maj. General Ondra Berry addresses the audience at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Speedway Readiness Center for the Nevada National Guard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

”Soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard’s 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry and 3665th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company and Airmen in the Nevada Air Guard’s 152nd Communications Flight are set to leave in the upcoming week to support the inauguration,” the guard said in a statement Tuesday.

The guard said the action was not prompted by the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol; these units already were scheduled to support the event.

More than 30 states are planning to send National Guardsmen to assist law enforcement with security, logistics and communications support surrounding the inauguration, the statement said.

