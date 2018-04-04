Pilot’s fate unknown after Nellis fighter jet crashes near Las Vegas

An F-16 takes off from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas during Red Flag air combat exercise Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The main entrance checkpoint at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A display of U.S. Air Force Thunderbird jets near the main entrance checkpoint at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Nellis Air Force Base fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning during a routine training mission outside Las Vegas, military officials said.

The F-16 crashed at the Nevada Test and Training Range about 10:30 a.m., a Nellis spokesman said. He said emergency responders were on the scene and the crash was under investigation. The pilot’s condition was not immediately clear.

The test range covers 3 million acres and provides 12,000 square miles of restricted airspace to the north and northwest of Las Vegas for pilots to rehearse and test warplanes.

In September, an Air Force pilot, Lt. Col. Eric Shultz, was killed in a plane crash during a training mission on the Nellis range. The day after Shultz was killed, two pilots safely ejected from A-10C Thunderbolt II jets during training. The two pilots were hospitalized but later were released with minor injuries.

On Tuesday, four crew members were killed when a Marine helicopter crashed during a training mission in Southern California. The CH-53E Super Stallion crashed in a desert area just outside El Centro, near the U.S. -Mexico border. The helicopter was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of the Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The crew members have not yet been identified and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The first operational F-16 was delivered to Hill Air Force Base in Utah at the beginning of 1979, according to the Air Force’s website. Depending on the variation of the plane, F-16s can cost up to $18.8 million and can travel at speeds of 1,500 mph.

