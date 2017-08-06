Remembering Korean War vet’s sacrifice on Purple Heart Day

Al Grandis, then a 19-year-old lovesick Marine, earned one of his Purple Heart medals when he stepped on a mine on a mountaintop in east-central Korea known as “Heartbreak Ridge.”

Letters from Korea: The words of a Purple Heart recipient to his sweetheart (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U. S. Marines of the 1st Marine Division Reconnaissance Company make the first helicopter invasion on Hill 812, to relieve the Republic of Korea 8th Division, during the renewed fighting in Korea. September 20, 1951. (T. G. Donegan/Navy) NARA FILE #: 080-G-433340 WAR & CONFLICT BOOK #: 1430

Pauline Grandis, widow of Korean War Marine Purple Heart recipient Al Grandis, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in her home in Las Vegas. (Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KeithRogers2

This is a family handout photo of Marine veteran and Purple Heart medal recipient Al Grandis who lost his leg to a land mine explosion on Heartbreak Ridge on the Korean Peninsula on Sept. 27, 1951. He died Oct. 8, 2016 and his family displayed his photo for a memorial gathering at his Las Vegas home July 4, 2017.

As a teenager, Pauline Gerber, sent this photo of herself to her Marine pen pal and future husband, Al Grandis, in 1951 during the Korean War. (Grandis family photo)

An arrow points to Marine Pvt. Al Grandis in his unit photo at Camp Pendleton, Calif., before he deployed to the Korean Peninsula in 1951. (Marine Corps photo)

Pfc. Al Grandis,19, shakes hands with a Marine general after he was awarded a Purple Heart medal in a field hospital during the Korean War in 1951. (Navy photo)

Marine Pfc. Al Grandis points a pistol at a Chinese prisoner of war on the Korean Peninsula in 1951. (Grandis family photo)

Al Grandis, second from left, with fellow Marine amputees - "the Ramblin' Amps" - at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital, Oakland, Calif., in 1951. (Grandis family photo)

Marine Al Grandis holds his prosthetic leg at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital, Oakland, Calif., in 1951. (Grandis family photo)

Envelopes for Air Mail letters that Marine Al Grandis sent to his sweetheart, Pauline Gerber, of Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1951. Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal

Pauline Grandis holds the framed Purple Heart medal her husband, the late Al Grandis, received during the Korean War, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at her Las Vegas home. (Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KeithRogers2

Bernie Santos, center, member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730, during the National Purple Heart Day memorial ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Dan Peterson, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730, during the National Purple Heart Day memorial ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A rose during the National Purple Heart Day memorial ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Stevenson, left, trustee for the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730, during the National Purple Heart Day memorial ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rudy Loupias, left, senior vice commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730, and Henderson Mayor Debra March, during the National Purple Heart Day memorial ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Kathy Loupias, supporter and wife of Rudy Loupias, senior vice commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730, during the National Purple Heart Day memorial ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Henderson Mayor Debra March, left, and Steve Stevenson, trustee of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730, during the National Purple Heart Day memorial ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730 during the National Purple Heart Day memorial ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Ron Sharetts, sergeant-at-arms of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730, during the National Purple Heart Day memorial ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Henderson Mayor Debra March, right, presents a proclamation to Dan Peterson, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730, during the National Purple Heart Day memorial ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rudy Loupias, senior vice commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730, during the National Purple Heart Day memorial ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

As fate would have it, Al Grandis earned one of his Purple Heart medals on a mountaintop in east-central Korea known as “Heartbreak Ridge.”

The 19-year-old lovesick Marine had just written his young teenage sweetheart in Brooklyn, New York, on that chilly September day in 1951.

“I’m on (the) lines now. If you could listen in you would hear guys all around me laughing, yelling, cursing, + barking out orders,” he wrote. “If my pen jumps + the handwriting is sloppy, it’s only because the artillery really shakes the ground.”

Ten days later, after a shrapnel wound, he wrote again to let her know he was returning to the front lines.

“My arm is all healed + hardly a scar is showing,” he wrote to Pauline Gerber on Sept. 26, 1951. “We went up to the front lines in helicopters as you must of read in the paper. It was the first time they used them to take troops right up to the front lines + we were landed in range of their weapons.”

The newfangled whirlybirds also were being used by Marines to evacuate the wounded on their return from dropping off fresh troops.

That saved Grandis’ life.

“It was supposed to be a surprise (attack) but the enemy knew. The area was mined and a lot of the boys were shot,” Pauline Grandis, the girl back home who later became Al’s wife, recalled last month. “And my husband was running and he stepped on a land mine and it blew his leg off.”

Now 81, she reflected on the “wonderful 63 years” that she spent married to a “very very good looking” Marine amputee during a July 4 gathering at her Las Vegas home to remember Al, who died of heart failure at 85 on Oct. 8.

What better day to remember the sacrifice and charmed life lof Al Grandis than National Purple Heart Day, which is being celebrated Monday. He was, after all, a two-time Purple Heart winner — one for the shrapnel wound and one for the more severe wound that altered the course of his life.

Saving Pvt. Grandis

“He was lucky. He said I should have been dead at 19,” Pauline remembered at the gathering. “A helicopter pilot landed against orders and picked him up. The area was mined and he was ordered not to land but he did anyway and he saved my husband’s life.”

The severe injury cost Al his right leg but it didn’t distract him from his role as a suitor.

In his last letter from Korea, he told Pauline he had entered her photo “in a competition with almost 100 others.”

“You won the prettiest face contest, though it was a close fight between you, a Miami and a Texas girl,” he wrote the day before the amputation.

“The closest to Jane Russell was won by you almost unanimously and when I looked again it startled me to see how really close your picture does resemble her.”

Pauline said after Al returned stateside, they got married “the day I turned 18” — a ceremony delayed by her love-struck fib about being older than she was.

“When he came home, he found out I wasn’t 17,” she said. “I lied but I guess it didn’t matter because we ended up getting married anyway.”

Like a scene from M*A*S*H

That day arrived thanks to a brave helicopter pilot and the increasing use of the aircraft in the Korean War, a development documented in the long-running TV series M*A*S*H.

Al considered the show “very realistic,” Pauline said, though it was about another service unit, the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.

The choppers depicted in the TV series were Bell H-13 Sioux aircraft, which transported 18,000 of the war’s total 23,000 casualties to forward Army surgical hospitals.

But Marine Helicopter Transport Squadron 161, flying larger Sikorsky helicopters, was among the first using choppers to drop off troops and supplies on strategic hilltops and evacuate the wounded. One of their early missions was Operation Blackbird in September 1951, the battle that cost Al Grandis his leg.

As a result, more and more men who would otherwise have likely died on the battlefield received prompt medical care and survived with missing limbs and serious wounds. Many, like Al Grandis, lived into their 70s and 80s.

By the Vietnam War, the services were relying heavily on helicopters to insert troops and rescue the wounded. The workhorse became Bell’s UH-1 Huey, which airlifted 90 percent of combat casualties “saving many lives in the process while carrying on the legacy of the Korean War’s Army and Marine Corps medical evacuation pilots,” said Jack Donahue, of Las Vegas, an Army Distinguished Flying Cross helicopter pilot.

Ramblin’ Amps

Al Grandis lost a limb but he led a normal life thanks in large part to the care he received at the now-closed Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland, California. That’s where he and a group of fellow amputees known as the “Ramblin’ Amps,” blazed a rehabilitation trail for thousands of military amputees to follow.

After adjusting to his prosthetic leg, he learned to bowl, swim and play sports again.

“Don’t feel guilty about laughing over my wounds,” he wrote in a letter from Oak Knoll. “That’s the best thing anybody can do. In six months I’ll be as good as new.”

He used the G.I. Bill to complete his high school degree and earn a bachelors in engineering. He made a career in computers, running a floppy disk company with his son, Glenn, in Fountain Valley, California. He retired in 1990 and moved with Pauline to Las Vegas.

In college, he received high grades on papers that he wrote about rehabilitating service members and adapting to life after war.

“He just never complained about anything,” his daughter, Linda Fucci said. “You would never know. He did everything.”

His son, Mike, said his father was a hero, not just for risking his life in combat to help the 1st Marines, 2nd Battalion, E Company hold Heartbreak Ridge but also for how he led by example as a disabled veteran.

“For me and my family it is who he became post war that is most amazing,” he said in an email. “To us he is a hero because he overcame obstacles and never let it get in his way.

“… He was especially proud to be a Marine and cherished the bonds he made with other Marines. He knew that someone risked their life and likely the lives of others to save him and for that he always felt gratitude rather than bitterness about what happened.”

Years ago, a high-ranking South Korea official thanked Al or his service.

“It meant a lot to him,” Mike Grandis said. “Maybe it reinforced to him the purpose and reason for his literally leaving a part of himself on the battlefield and that those Purple Hearts had meaning.”

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Follow @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.