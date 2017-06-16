ad-fullscreen
Military

US Navy destroyer damaged in collision near Japan

Reuters
June 16, 2017 - 2:57 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Navy destroyer has collided with a merchant vessel southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, the U.S. Navy said on Friday.

In a statement, the Navy said the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant vessel 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka. Initial reports indicate there are multiple injuries to U.S. personnel.

It added that the Navy had requested the assistance of the Japanese Coast Guard.

Japan’s NHK public television website said that the commercial vessel is a Philippines container ship and that the destroyer had suffered some flooding and was “unable to operate.”

