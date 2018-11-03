Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica draws veterans to downtown Las Vegas

Veterans, dignitaries and others got a chance to check out the Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., during a downtown Las Vegas event Friday.
The traveling memorial, which was erected Thursday morning at 500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near the Nevada Supreme Court building, is available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Chief Justice Michael Douglas and Jessica Lynch, a former Army soldier who was a prisoner of war during the Iraq War, spoke at the event Friday. At 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Justice Michael Cherry and speakers from veterans groups will take part in a public event at the memorial site. It includes a free turkey luncheon.