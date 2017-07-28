Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car near Las Vegas Strip

A 25-year-old man died after running a red light and striking a Nissan Sentra Thursday night near the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

A motorcyclist died after crashing into two cars about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Dean Martin Drive and Jerry Lewis Way. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died after a crash Thursday night near the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The rider, a 25-year-old man, collided with two cars about 11:30 p.m. at Dean Martin Drive and Jerry Lewis Way, near West Harmon Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the motorcyclist, traveling southbound on Dean Martin Drive, ran a red light and hit a Nissan Sentra that was turning left from Jerry Lewis Way.

The force of the impact caused the Nissan to rotate and strike a BMW 4 series sedan, police said. The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries and the driver of the BMW was unharmed.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

The Clark County Coroner will identify the motorcyclist after his next of kin are notified.

