Nation and World

1 dead, 6 infected with Legionnaires’ disease in New York City

The Associated Press
June 16, 2017 - 3:37 pm
 
Updated June 16, 2017 - 4:34 pm

NEW YORK — New York City health officials say one person has died of Legionnaires’ disease and six others have been sickened by the bacteria-borne illness in a Manhattan neighborhood.

The city Health Department says the person who died was over 90 years old and had “significant underlying health conditions.”

Four people are recovering from the disease in hospitals and two others have been discharged from the hospital.

All of the cases were diagnosed in the last 11 days in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Lenox Hill

Investigators are focusing on water towers as they seek to determine the source of the cluster.

Officials say there are 200 to 400 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the city every year.

Legionnaires’ is treatable with standard antibiotics.

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
