92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

11 killed, 6 injured in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead

By Ben Finley The Associated Press
May 31, 2019 - 3:09 pm
 
Updated May 31, 2019 - 5:29 pm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A longtime, disgruntled city employee opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach on Friday, killing 11 people before police fatally shot him, authorities said.

Six other people were wounded in the shooting, including a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. when the veteran employee of the Public Utilities Department entered Building 2 in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, and “immediately began to indiscriminately fire upon all of the victims,” Cervera said. He did not release the suspect’s name.

Police entered the building and got out as many employees as they could, then exchanged fire with the suspect, who was killed, the chief said.

The shooting sent shock waves through Virginia Beach, the state’s largest city and a popular vacation spot in southeastern Virginia. But the building where the attack took place is in a suburban complex miles away from the high-rise hotels along the beach and the downtown business area.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said.

Megan Banton, an administrative assistant who works in the building where the shooting happened, said she heard gunshots, called 911 and barricaded a door.

“We tried to do everything we could to keep everybody safe,” she said. “We were all just terrified. It felt like it wasn’t real, like we were in a dream. You are just terrified because all you can hear is the gunshots.”

She said she texted her mom, telling her that there was an active shooter in the building and she and others were waiting for police. Banton works in an office of about 20 people that is part of the public works department.

“Thank God my baby is OK,” said Banton’s mother, Dana Showers.

Five of the injured were being treated at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth was being transferred to the Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Healthcare tweeted.

Paul Swain, 50, was among those who arrived at the Princess Anne Middle School to reunite with loved ones who were in the building during the shooting.

He said he saw his fiancee from across the parking lot, clearly in an agitated state.

“I think she knew some of the people,” he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 photo, cars travel one of the roads leading to Walt Disney World ...
Union warns Disney World fire department is understaffed
By Mike Schneider The Associated Press

Firefighters for Walt Disney World’s private government say they’re understaffed and that poses a safety risk as the Florida theme park resort grows even bigger with this year’s openings of a new Star Wars land and air gondolas.

Abortion-rights supporters march Thursday, May 30, 2019, in St. Louis. A St. Louis judge heard ...
Missouri clinic can keep doing abortions for now, judge rules
By Jim Salter and David A. Lieb The Associated Press

A judge issued an order Friday ensuring Missouri’s only abortion clinic can continue providing abortions, acting hours before the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility’s license was set to expire.

 
Georgia officer charged with hitting homeless woman
By Kate Brumback The Associated Press

An Atlanta-area police officer who was captured on video repeatedly hitting a homeless woman inside a convenience store was indicted Thursday on felony charges, a prosecutor said.

Muscle Joint & Relief Cream is displayed at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo ...
FDA hearing 1st step in possible legal clarity for CBD uses
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

CBD products have surged in popularity despite legal confusion. Now regulators are exploring ways to officially allow the hemp ingredient in food, drinks and dietary supplements.

Migrant children line up for a meal at the door of the Jesus del Buen Pastor del Pobre y el Mig ...
Trump doubles down on Mexico tariff threat, gets pushback
By Jill Colvin and Colleen Long The Associated Press

Despite pushback from business and Mexico, President Trump doubled down Friday on his threat to slap a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless Mexico cracks down on migrants trying to cross the border.

In a June 6, 2018, file frame from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, thre ...
Iran’s centrifuge use questioned by UN atomic watchdog
By Kiyoko Metzler Associated Press

VIENNA — The U.N. atomic watchdog said Friday that Iran continues to stay within the limitations set by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but reported its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water are growing and raised questions for the first time about Iran’s adherence to a key provision intended to limit the country’s use of advanced centrifuges.

In a May 9, 2019, photo, business owner Keith Bassett discusses his effort to renovate a buildi ...
Storm season brings new dread as forgotten towns rebuild
The Associated Press

The annual start of hurricane season casts a shadow of dread over coastal sections of the US. People fret over the next Big One, even as communities struggle to recover from the last one.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico will not respond to U.S. P ...
Mexico president will seek dialogue on Trump’s tariff threat
By Christopher Sherman The Associated Press

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that Mexico won’t respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of coercive tariffs with desperation, but instead will push for dialogue.

 
Florida stripper accused of killing 3 teens in DUI crash
The Associated Press

Police in the Miami area say a stripper driving without a license fatally struck three teens as they walked to a bus stop over Memorial Day weekend to catch a ride to a soccer tournament.