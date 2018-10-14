25 hospitalized following crash on Southern California highway

Authorities say 25 people were transported to hospitals with mostly minor injuries following a crash on a Los Angeles highway involving a bus and multiple cars.

Raw Video: Bus Crash On I-405 Leaves At Least 40 Hurt, 5 Seriously (CBS Los Angeles/Inform)

Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says five patients were in serious condition following the collisions Sunday afternoon on Interstate 405. She says the 20 others were in fair condition with minor injuries.

Southbound lanes remained closed nearly two hours after the initial crash in LA’s San Fernando Valley area.

City News Service reports the bus slammed into the concrete divider after colliding with other vehicles. Most of the wreckage was in southbound lanes, but at least one crashed vehicle was on the northbound side before being cleared.

The cause is under investigation.