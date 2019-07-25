92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

3 teen girls arrested in beating of special needs girl, police say

The Associated Press
July 25, 2019 - 10:05 am
 

CHICAGO — Police in Chicago have arrested three teenage girls in the beating of a 15-year-old special needs girl that was recorded on cellphone video and shared online.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) tweeted Thursday that the suspects face aggravated battery and mob action charges. The girls are 13, 14 and 15.

The video shows people beating the girl as she screams. The girl waives her arms as she tries to fend off her attackers, then falls to the ground, crying, as people nearby laugh.

The video was shared online by a person who wrote that she was a friend of the girl.

Police spokesman Jose Jara said Wednesday that the girl was treated at a hospital and released. Jara said she told detectives that she was sexually assaulted in a separate incident.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a July 23, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump takes the stage at Turning Point USA Teen Stu ...
Eagle with golf clubs? Presidential seal altered at Trump speech
The Associated Press

The White House says it didn’t know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, right, is greeted by community leader Pua Case durin ...
‘The Rock’ visits Hawaii telescope protesters as envoy prepares talks
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson visited protesters blocking construction of a giant telescope on Wednesday as the Hawaii governor’s envoy to Native Hawaiian leaders prepared to start talks to find a way out of the impasse.

In a Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, then Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez answers report ...
Incoming Puerto Rico governor faces crisis, wary populace
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

The woman set to become Puerto Rico’s next governor has been criticized for her reluctance to confront problems in Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s administration during her nearly two years as the territory’s top law enforcement official.

Todd Carmichael, chief executive and co-founder of Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee, speaks ...
Pennsylvania school district accepts donation for unpaid lunches
By Mark Scolforo The Associated Press

A Pennsylvania school district that warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care, and then rejected a businessman’s offer to pay the overdue charges, is apologizing and says it wants to accept the donation after all.