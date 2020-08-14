92°F
3 wildfires burn amid risk of more California blazes

Helicopter crews battle a wildfire in Southern California (Los Angeles County Fire Department)
The Associated Press
August 14, 2020 - 8:21 am
 
Updated August 14, 2020 - 9:02 am

LOS ANGELES — Dry vegetation fueled three wildfires near Los Angeles amid warnings Friday that the risk of new blazes erupting was high as temperatures spike and humidity levels drop during a statewide heat wave.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred 17 square miles of brush and trees.

Cooler overnight temperatures helped firefighters increase containment of that fire, but the forecast called for hot, dry weather with extremely dangerous fire conditions because of possible gusty winds, a fire update said Thursday night.

California’s heat wave was expected to last through the weekend, bringing triple-digit temperatures and extreme fire danger to many parts of the state.

Preliminary damage assessments found that at least three structures burned in the Lake Hughes area north of Los Angeles, but authorities said they believed more had been damaged or destroyed.

There was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. It churned through nearly 4 square miles of brush and was moving away from homes, but some evacuations were ordered.

Another blaze came dangerously close to a neighborhood in the city of Corona, east of Los Angeles, before crews controlled it. And a Northern California fire in the community of Sloughhouse, near Sacramento, burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) before firefighters stopped its forward spread.

THE LATEST
In this image made from video released by the U.S. military's Central Command, Iranian commando ...
US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The Iranian navy boarded and briefly seized a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S., a U.S. military official said Thursday.

 
Hurricane-force winds leave devastation across Midwest
By Ryan J. Foley and Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

A rare storm packing 100 mph winds and with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving hundreds of thousands without power as it moved through Chicago and into Indiana and Michigan.

In a file photo taken on Thursday, July 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures duri ...
Russia approves virus vaccine as global cases top 20M
By Nicole Winfield, Elaine Kurtenbach and Mark Stevenson The Associated Press

Russia on Tuesday became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism.

Yogi Dalal hugs his daughter Jigisha as his other daughter Kajal, left, bows her head at the fa ...
‘Assault on our city’: Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago after shooting
By Don Babwin The Associated Press

Hundreds of people descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

This photo provided by WJLA-TV shows the scene of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, ...
1 dead after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes
By Julio Cortez The Associated Press

A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage.

Crater Lake National Park (Courtesy)
Crater Lake in Oregon threatened by visitor surge amid pandemic
The Associated Press

The clean, clear waters of Crater Lake National Park are being threatened by contamination brought in by visitors after the coronavirus pandemic spurred sharp cutbacks in park staffing.