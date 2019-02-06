5 workers safe after gas explosion, fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Fire Department says five workers were found safe after an explosion and fire on a gas line in the city’s Richmond neighborhood.
No injuries have been reported.
Three-story flames could be seen leaping into the air in television images. Police spokesman Robert Rueca says the fire was reported around 1:10 p.m.
KPIX-TV reported that the fire started at a construction site.
San Francisco police have closed off neighboring streets and nearby buildings were evacuated.