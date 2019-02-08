6-year-old girl with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer

In this Feb. 7, 2019 photo provided by the Freeport Police Department, 6-year-old Abigail Arias, who is battling cancer, is sworn in as a Texas police officer by Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey in Freeport, Texas. The chief administered the oath to the girl, who wore a custom-made police uniform, and then gave her a big hug. Abigail stood on a stepladder as she raised her right hand to join the police department in Freeport, a city of about 12,000 located 50 miles south of Houston. (Freeport Police Department via AP)

FREEPORT, Texas — A 6-year-old Houston-area girl with cancer had a dream come true when she was sworn in as an honorary police officer.

Police in Freeport, Texas, tweeted details of Thursday’s ceremony for Abigail Arias (AR’-ee-ahs). Chief Ray Garivey (gar-ee-VAY’) had learned of Abigail’s interest in law enforcement and swore her in.

Congratulations to the newest member of the Freeport Police Department, Honorary Officer Abigail Rose Arias! She took an oath today to continue fighting the “bad guys” until she is cancer free! What a great day… https://t.co/6jcecjKkeH — Freeport PD (@FreeportPD) February 7, 2019

Abigail has Wilms’ tumor, a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys.

Abigail wore a custom-made police uniform and stood on a stepladder as she raised her right hand while the police chief administered the oath. Freeport is a city of about 12,000 located 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) south of Houston.

Uniformed officers from a number of agencies were on hand for the ceremony.