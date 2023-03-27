52°F
Nation and World

7 victims recovered from chocolate factory blast

By Ximena Conde, The Philadelphia Inquirer Tribune Content Agency
March 26, 2023 - 7:38 pm
 
"It's stressful not knowing," said Frankie Gonzalez, of Reading, waiting for news of his sister ...
"It's stressful not knowing," said Frankie Gonzalez, of Reading, waiting for news of his sister Diana Cedeno, who worked in packaging at the R.M. Palmer factory had not been accounted for. Her body was found later in the wreckage. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
An explosion at the West Reading R.M. Palmer Co. killed at least 2 and 5 remain missing in Penn ...
An explosion at the West Reading R.M. Palmer Co. killed at least 2 and 5 remain missing in Pennsylvania. Rescue workers, firefighters and police are now searching for people who are still missing on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
Firefighters, police and rescue workers continue the search Saturday, March 25, 2023, for peopl ...
Firefighters, police and rescue workers continue the search Saturday, March 25, 2023, for people reported missing after an explosion Friday at the R.M. Palmer Co. in West Reading, Pennsylvania. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

WEST READING, Pa. — Almost 48 hours after an explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory in Berks County, all Frankie Gonzalez and his family could do on Sunday was pray.

Pray that his sister Diana Cedeno, one of the people still missing Sunday morning, was found in the wreckage. Pray that the families of those confirmed dead could find some solace. Pray for those who survived.

Congregants at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish at the edge of West Reading echoed Gonzalez’s prayers.

“West Reading is a small town and everyone is wondering what they could do to help,” Natalie Parisi, 55, said after the service.

By Sunday night, the hope for survivors came to an end, the death toll having risen to seven. The final bodies pulled from the debris were believed to be unaccounted for workers, according to authorities.

Officials announced the creation of the West Reading Disaster Relief Fund on Sunday. The Berks County Community Foundation and the United Way of Berks County will help distribute the funds to organizations assisting families who lost loved ones in the explosion or those who lost work as a result of the blast. Any remaining funds will go to honoring those who died, said Tammy White with United Way of Berks County.

“People want to help, they want to provide contributions,” said White, adding donations could be made online or by mailing them to the Berks County Community Foundation (237 Court St, Reading, Pa. 19601).

Long shifts

Throughout Sunday, rescue workers from local fire departments, EMS agencies, police departments and the state’s search and rescue task force continued to unearth debris at the explosion site. West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said rescue workers had to be pulled from their 12- and 16-hour shifts, with many desperate to keep going, aware that they were racing the clock.

Citing the “violence of the explosion,” West Reading Fire Chief Chad Moyer said Saturday that the chances of finding survivors would diminish as time progressed.

Rescue teams tweaked their search methods as time passed, moving from heat-imaging devices and drones to heavy machinery to methodically remove debris Sunday.

As the hours passed, families grew increasingly desolate. Gonzalez spent Saturday afternoon atop a hillside where he could see rescue teams at work. He fiddled with a pair of binoculars he’d bought in hopes of catching a glimpse of his sister. She worked in packaging at the factory and hadn’t been heard from since Friday. He returned to the hillside Sunday, from where he saw a body bag removed from the scene but was unclear whether it was his sister.

Another man sought the mayor at West Reading Borough Hall on Saturday night, begging for an update. Kaag consoled him, offered her cell phone number, but had nothing new to report at the time.

”We’ve had people reaching out, unfortunately at this point, we just haven’t had information to give,” Kaag, a volunteer firefighter, said Sunday morning.

West Reading had command centers set up to deliver any information to families when it became available, she said, with in-person meetings with families of the deceased held Sunday.

Tight-knit community

With West Reading about 0.6 of a square mile and a population of about 4,500 people, the town can’t help but be tight-knit, said residents. The town is small enough that most people either know someone who lived near the blast or someone who worked at the company, which was founded in 1948.

According to Palmer’s website, the company employs 850 people in its facilities. Palmer’s chocolate eggs, miniature peanut butter cups and Yoo-hoo mini bars are offered at such major stores as CVS and Walmart. Palmer operated two buildings at the explosion site, one was completely destroyed in the blast. A building next to the Palmer factory had apartments. Local authorities said the apartments sustained some damage but were otherwise structurally sound.

As of Sunday morning, local authorities still could not say how many employees were working at Palmer at the time of the explosion. But West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben said they were certain no passersby were unaccounted for.

The status of survivors was also not entirely clear Sunday. Eight people were taken to Reading Hospital after the blast, according to a spokesperson. Of those, one was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital, two have been admitted in fair condition, and the others have been discharged. A search dog helped locate a survivor in the rubble overnight Friday. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

Too early for cause

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency initially said that gas was a possible cause for the explosion, which Kaag said was too early to say.

Palmer had initially said that it was trying to reach employees and members of their families but that all forms of communication were out of commission.

“Our focus remains supporting our employees and their families and our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted,” said a Palmer statement Sunday, which was read by the mayor.

Palmer has set up a family support line at 610-374-5224, Ext. 539.

