Nation and World

Airborne car slams into 2nd floor of California building

The Associated Press
January 14, 2018 - 1:55 pm
 

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Authorities say two people escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in Southern California.

The Orange County Fire Authority says the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure in Santa Ana.

Photos show the sedan’s front half wedged inside the building while the back half hangs about 10 feet above a sidewalk.

Officials say a small fire injured one person who managed to get out of the car unassisted. Authorities had to rescue the second person.

Crews will use a crane to remove the car from the building.

Investigators will try to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like