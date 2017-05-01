ad-fullscreen
Arizona home burns after hoverboard catches fire

The Associated Press
May 1, 2017 - 11:21 am
 

TUCSON, Ariz. — Officials say a hoverboard caught fire inside a Tucson home, displacing a family of four.

The Tucson Fire Department says a mother reported that she had purchased the hoverboard on Saturday and charged the device for the first time in the kitchen.

The family had left home for about an hour and came back to find the inside of the residence covered in soot and ash.

The hoverboard was sitting on the kitchen floor with no combustible material around it.

It is unclear what caused the two-wheeled, battery-powered scooter to catch fire.

The Red Cross has assisted the mother and her three children in finding housing.

TOP NEWS
