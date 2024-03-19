Back-to-back lottery jackpots worth nearly $1.6B

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are well into nine-figure territory, but they have several weeks before they would approach the U.S. lottery record.

A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Two jackpots. More than $1.5 billion.

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has climbed to $893 million ($424.1 million all cash), while the Wednesday Powerball purse will be worth an estimated $687 million ($327.3 million all cash).

If a purchased ticket has all of the winning numbers, of course.

Millions of people have played in recent weeks, and all have come up short. With odds ranging from 1 in 292 million to 302 million to 1, it’s not an easy task.

No one has won the Mega Millions drawing since December 2023, when two tickets in California shared $394 million.

The last Powerball winner was Jan. 1. A ticket sold at a Food Castle in Grand Blanc, Michigan, matched all six balls in the New Year’s Day drawing to win the estimated $842.4 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

Both games have several weeks before they would approach the record for U.S. lottery jackpots. The biggest U.S. jackpot ever was $2.04 billion Powerball won by Edwin Castro on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

