89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Bloody car, Walmart vest lead to suspect in Georgia machete attack

The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 - 8:20 am
 

AUSTELL, Ga. — Police say a machete-wielding man accused of attacking a customer in a gas station parking lot was apprehended after he left his Walmart employee vest and name badge behind, and blood stains were later found on his car.

Cellphone video captured the dramatic attack Saturday at a Texaco station in Austell, Georgia, just outside Atlanta.

A newly released Cobb County police report says Joshua Evans was cut on his back, elbow, hand and finger. Shardai Abernathy told police the man with the machete also punched her in the face.

Evans told WSB-TV that he believes road rage was the motive.

Jail records show that 33-year-old Dave Anthony Williams of Marietta is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Police say they found the machete in his car trunk.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Ohio woman, 79, sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats
The Associated Press

A judge wants to take a second look at a 10-day jail sentence given to a 79-year-old woman for refusing to stop feeding stray cats in her suburban Cleveland neighborhood.

Afghans assist a wounded man in a hospital after a roadside bomb on the main highway between th ...
Children among 32 killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
By Rahim Faiez The Associated Press

A roadside bomb tore through a bus in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people, including children, a provincial official said.

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at ...
N. Korea fires 2 missiles in 2nd test this week, Seoul says
By Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

North Korea conducted its second weapons test in less than a week Wednesday, experts saying it was aiming to boost pressure on the U.S. as the rivals struggle to set up fresh nuclear talks.

(Getty Images)
US to set up plan allowing prescription meds from Canada
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

The Trump administration is working on a plan that would allow Americans to import lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says.