Body recovered from Lake Havasu after weekend boating accident

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety vessels search for a missing female subject from an accident on Saturday, June 10, 2017. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

35-foot Nordic twin motor boat involved in accident on Lake Havasu Saturday (6/10) evening. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

The body of a second boating accident victim has been recovered within a search area at Lake Havasu on the Arizona-California border. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Trish Carter said the body of Jennifer Renee Martin, 31, of Los Angeles was recovered at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Carter said Martin and a number of other occupants were ejected when a 35-foot, twin-engine boat flipped near Body Beach at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Another passenger in the boat, Bruce Buchanan, 51, of Redondo Beach, California, died at Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Sonar equipment was used to locate Martin’s body. Carter said dive team members recovered the body from a depth of 43 feet.

The sheriff’s office has not yet identified the operator of the boat, but has said that alcohol is a suspected factor in the accident.