ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Brian Head wildfire grows, crews make small gains

The Associated Press
June 24, 2017 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2017 - 10:28 pm

SALT LAKE CITY — A southern Utah wildfire has grown more, reaching 62.7 square miles by Saturday night.

The fire near the town of Brian Head is 8 percent contained and has destroyed at least 13 homes, fire officials said. About 1,000 firefighters and support personnel are battling the blaze, which started June 17 by someone using a torch to burn weeds.

More than 1,500 people have been evacuated from several hundred homes and cabins, fire information officer Erin Darboven said Saturday night. Evacuation orders were given in nearby alpine communities that are generally known for second homes as a weekend getaway for Las Vegas residents.

High winds and hot weather continue to intensify the fire but conditions are expected to improve Sunday before winds return Monday.

Officials said firefighters are trying to fully extinguish hot spots in the southwest corner in order to allow Brian Head residents to return.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like