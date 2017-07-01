Brian Head wildfire now 60 percent contained, officials say

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — Crews fighting a wildfire that has burned more than 93 square miles of land in southern Utah say the fire is about 60 percent contained.
The fire has burned 13 residences and prompted evacuation orders at Brian Head and the Dry Lake area. The orders for those areas have since been lifted, but more than 1,800 firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze.
Several other areas including Upper Bear Valley and Horse Valley remained under evacuation orders as of Saturday morning. Several roads also remained closed.
The fire started about two weeks ago. A man is accused of starting it while burning a pile of weeds.