Brian Head wildfire now 60 percent contained, officials say

Fire crews return from fighting a wildfire near the ski town of Brian Head Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Panguitch, Utah. (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP)

Burt vegetation is seen from a point east of where the fire started at Brian Head, Utah, in Dixie National Forest a few miles off State Route 143 on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett)

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — Crews fighting a wildfire that has burned more than 93 square miles of land in southern Utah say the fire is about 60 percent contained.

The fire has burned 13 residences and prompted evacuation orders at Brian Head and the Dry Lake area. The orders for those areas have since been lifted, but more than 1,800 firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze.

Several other areas including Upper Bear Valley and Horse Valley remained under evacuation orders as of Saturday morning. Several roads also remained closed.

The fire started about two weeks ago. A man is accused of starting it while burning a pile of weeds.



