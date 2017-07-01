ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Brian Head wildfire now 60 percent contained, officials say

The Associated Press
July 1, 2017 - 4:45 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2017 - 4:47 pm

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — Crews fighting a wildfire that has burned more than 93 square miles of land in southern Utah say the fire is about 60 percent contained.

The fire has burned 13 residences and prompted evacuation orders at Brian Head and the Dry Lake area. The orders for those areas have since been lifted, but more than 1,800 firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze.

Several other areas including Upper Bear Valley and Horse Valley remained under evacuation orders as of Saturday morning. Several roads also remained closed.

The fire started about two weeks ago. A man is accused of starting it while burning a pile of weeds.


 

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like