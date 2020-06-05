94°F
Nation and World

Buffalo officers suspended after video shows man apparently shoved

The Associated Press
June 4, 2020 - 9:24 pm
 

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A police commissioner has suspended two officers following video that shows a Buffalo officer appearing to shove a man who walked up to police.

Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square on Thursday night.

The station reports two medics treated the unidentified man.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the man is 75 and hospitalized in serious condition. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo condemned the incident as “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.”

WIVB-TV reports that Buffalo police initially said in a statement a person “was injured when he tripped & fell.” But Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Later Thursday, news outlets reported that Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers without pay.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office has tweeted that they’re aware of the video.

THE LATEST
Guests gather at North Central University Thursday, June 4, 2020, before a memorial service for ...
Celebrities, politicians gather to mourn George Floyd in Minneapolis
By Aaron Morrison and Matt Sedensky The Associated Press

Hollywood celebrities, musicians and politicians gathered in front of the golden casket of George Floyd at a fiery memorial Thursday for the man whose death at the hands of police sparked global protests, with a civil rights leader declaring it is time for black people to demand, “Get your knee off our necks!”

In a Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, Juan Santos stocks shelves at the Presidente Supermarket in ...
1.9M seek jobless aid as reopenings slow for 9th week
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The diminishing pace suggests that the job market meltdown that was triggered by the coronavirus may have bottomed out as more companies call at least some of their former employees back to work.

Fairfield police officers kneel during "Taking a knee for Justice and Prayer" service ...
More than 100 charged with looting, assaults in California
The Associated Press

California authorities have charged more than 100 people with looting, assault and other crimes committed during and around protests while police in a San Francisco Bay Area city said Wednesday that a break-in suspect died after being shot by police who mistook his hammer for a gun.

George Floyd (The Associated Press)
George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19, autopsy says
The Associated Press

A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, was released Wednesday and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19.

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo former U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis listens to ...
Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

In an extraordinary rebuke, former defense secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump’s heavy-handed use of military force to quell protests near the White House and said his former boss was setting up a “false conflict” between the military and civilian society.

 
3 other officers charged in George Floyd’s death
By Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski The Associated Press

Prosecutors upgraded a charge against a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck and charged three other officers.

In a July 29, 2008, file photo, a rhesus macaque monkey grooms another on Cayo Santiago, known ...
Clues in COVID-19 vaccine race come from monkeys, ferrets
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Even as companies recruit tens of thousands of people for larger vaccine studies this summer, behind the scenes scientists still are testing ferrets, monkeys and other animals in hopes of clues to those basic questions — steps that in a pre-pandemic era would have been finished first.

Breaking with president, Esper opposes using military for protests
The Associated Press

Esper said the Insurrection Act, which would allow Trump to use active-duty military for law enforcement in containing street protests, should be invoked in the United States “only in the most urgent and dire of situations.” He declared, “We are not in one of those situations now.”