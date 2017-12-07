ad-fullscreen
California wildfires force release of racehorses in San Diego

By Mike Brunker Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2017
 

Advancing flames from a wildfire on Thursday forced operators of San Luis Rey Downs, a training facility for racehorses in northern San Diego County, to release dozens of horses to run for their lives.

Video posted by the NBC affiliate in San Diego showed dozens of horse fleeing through dense smoke.

Trainer Clifford Sise told the Blood Horse that “There are horses running loose down here. People have lost horses. Barns have burned down. It just happened so fast. I’m burned.”


