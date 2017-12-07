California wildfires force release of racehorses in San Diego

Advancing flames from a wildfire on Thursday forced operators of San Luis Rey Downs, a training facility for racehorses in northern San Diego County, to release dozens of horses to run for their lives.

SAN DIEGO WILDFIRE: A rapidly moving wildfire was destroying homes and mobile homes in Bonsall (CBS San Francisco/Inform)

Video posted by the NBC affiliate in San Diego showed dozens of horse fleeing through dense smoke.

Trainer Clifford Sise told the Blood Horse that “There are horses running loose down here. People have lost horses. Barns have burned down. It just happened so fast. I’m burned.”