Canadian hiker dies on popular trail inside Grand Canyon

A Canadian visitor has died while hiking inside Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Early morning along the Bright Angel Trail at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a statement, park officials said the hiker died Thursday on Bright Angel Trail, above the Three-Mile Resthouse. She was identified as Melanie Goodine, 41, from Ottawa, Ontario.

Officials said she was coming out of the canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier that day.

About 5:50 p.m., “the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a hiker in distress” on the trail, the statement said. “Soon thereafter the hiker became unresponsive and bystanders initiated CPR. All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful.”

The Bright Angel, a 10-mile trail connecting the South Rim to the Colorado River, is the park’s most popular trail. It is no stranger to injuries and fatalities.

Last July, a male hiker died near the Mile-and-Half Resthouse. Later that month, two people were injured after lightning struck an area near the Bright Angel Trailhead.