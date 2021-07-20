Man, 56, dies while hiking trail in Grand Canyon

Authorities say a hiker in Grand Canyon National Park has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency.

Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Park officials say someone called the park’s dispatch center Monday morning about a man on the Bright Angel Trail needing assistance. The caller said the hiker did not have a pulse.

Bystanders attempted CPR on the 56-year-old man until a National Park Service rescue team arrived. Rescuers pronounced him dead.

Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released, was coming back from a day trip to Plateau Point. He became distressed near the Mile-and-Half Resthouse.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner will work together to determine an official cause of death.