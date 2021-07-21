100°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

Lightning strikes Grand Canyon trail, 2 injured

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. (Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)
Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. (Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Two people were injured after lightning struck a trail area at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said.

Park officials said a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trailhead after a thunderstorm hit around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

They said the man regained consciousness without intervention, but CPR was needed before the woman regained a pulse.

Both were transported by ground to a Flagstaff hospital with the woman transferred to a regional burn center.

The names and hometowns of the man and woman weren’t released.

Park officials said at least two other people drove themselves to the Grand Canyon Clinic with lightning splash injuries.

They said lightning strikes an average of 25,000 times per year in Grand Canyon National Park.

MOST READ
1
Employees, not public, must wear masks indoors in Clark County
Employees, not public, must wear masks indoors in Clark County
2
Frontier Airlines adding 5 nonstop routes out of McCarran airport
Frontier Airlines adding 5 nonstop routes out of McCarran airport
3
Bruno Mars postpones weekend shows on the Strip
Bruno Mars postpones weekend shows on the Strip
4
Former Fontainebleau to open in 2023, says Marriott
Former Fontainebleau to open in 2023, says Marriott
5
6-time WSOP bracelet winner Layne Flack dies at 52
6-time WSOP bracelet winner Layne Flack dies at 52
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Smoke from Western wildfires chokes East Coast
By Gillian Flaccus and Sara Cline The Associated Press

Strong winds are blowing smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana and other states all the way to other side of the continent. Haze hung over New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, medical personnel don PPE while attending to a patient (not ...
Amid misinformation, US virus cases nearly triple in 2 weeks
By Heather Hollingsworth and Jim Salter The Associated Press

COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in the U.S. over two weeks amid an onslaught of vaccine misinformation that is straining hospitals, exhausting doctors and pushing clergy into the fray.

 
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas.

Los Angeles Unified School District food service worker Marisel Dominguez, left, distributes fr ...
California unveils largest free school lunch program in US
By Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

When classrooms in California reopen for the fall term, all 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family’s income.

 
Oregon wildfire, largely rural, spreading rapidly
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

The monstrous wildfire burning in Oregon has grown to a third the size of Rhode Island and spreads miles each day, but evacuations and property losses have been minimal compared with much smaller blazes in densely populated areas of California.

In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, a Microsoft computer is among items displayed at a Microsoft ...
US says Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software.