61°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Columbia, Cornell and other colleges face U.S. inquiries over alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia

By Collin Binkley The Associated Press
November 17, 2023 - 10:23 am
 
FILE - Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather for a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, Oct ...
FILE - Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather for a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York. The federal government has opened civil rights investigations at seven schools and universities over allegations of antisemitism or Islamophobia since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
FIle- Palestinian supporters gather for a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, Oct. 12, 20 ...
FIle- Palestinian supporters gather for a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York. The federal government has opened civil rights investigations at seven schools and universities over allegations of antisemitism or Islamophobia since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
FILE - A New York State Police Department cruiser is parked in front of Cornell University's Ce ...
FILE - A New York State Police Department cruiser is parked in front of Cornell University's Center for Jewish Living, in Ithaca, NY, Monday, Oct 30, 2023. The federal government has opened civil rights investigations at seven schools and universities over allegations of antisemitism or Islamophobia since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. I (AP Photo/David Bauder)
FILE - A detail of Cooper Union's Foundation Building shows its location in the East Village, T ...
FILE - A detail of Cooper Union's Foundation Building shows its location in the East Village, Thursday, April 23, 2015, in New York. The federal government has opened civil rights investigations at seven schools and universities over allegations of antisemitism or Islamophobia since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

WASHINGTON — The federal government has opened civil rights investigations into seven schools and universities over allegations of antisemitism or Islamophobia since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The list includes three Ivy League institutions — Columbia, Cornell and the University of Pennsylvania — along with Wellesley College in Massachusetts, Lafayette College in Pennsylvania and Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York. It also includes one K-12 system, the Maize Unified School District in Kansas.

The Education Department announced the inquiries late Thursday, calling it part of the Biden administration’s effort to take “aggressive action” against discrimination.

Schools found to have violated civil rights law can face penalties up to a total loss of federal money, although the vast majority of cases end in voluntary settlements.

Schools have a legal duty to act “when students are targeted because they are — or are perceived to be — Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Sikh or any other ethnicity or shared ancestry,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a written statement.

Five of the investigations are in response to allegations of antisemitic harassment, while two are in response to allegations of anti-Muslim harassment, the department said. The agency did not disclose which schools faced which accusations. Details about individual complaints were not released.

Penn and Wellesley were accused of antisemitism in federal complaints filed last week by the Brandeis Center, a Jewish legal advocacy group.

In a Nov. 9 letter to the Education Department, the center says Penn professors have made antisemitic statements in the classroom and on social media. It said many Jewish students are afraid to be on campus during pro-Palestinian rallies, and that the university has done little to support them.

Penn officials said they’re cooperating with the investigation.

University President Liz Magill “has made clear antisemitism is vile and pernicious and has no place at Penn,” the school said. “The university will continue to vigilantly combat antisemitism and all forms of hate.”

A separate letter from the Brandeis Center said Wellesley has failed to address antisemitism. It cites an email that some dorm advisers sent to residents saying “there should be no space, no consideration, and no support for Zionism” at Wellesley. Advisers later apologized for the message.

Wellesley, a private women’s college, said the federal investigation is in response to the Brandeis complaint. A statement from Wellesley denied any wrongdoing, saying it “responded quickly and decisively” to the dorm incident.

Officials at Lafayette said it was unclear to them why their school was being investigated.

“The College maintains a firm stance against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and hate speech of any kind. The College is cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with the DOE in their investigation,” the college said in a written statement.

Maize Unified, a district of about 8,000 students outside Wichita, said it did not receive a copy of the complaint. A statement said the district “takes allegations of discrimination seriously and is committed to cooperating fully with any investigation.”

The schools are being investigated for possible discrimination based on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, which violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The federal law requires schools to protect students from discrimination and respond to harassment that creates a hostile environment. Anyone can file a complaint alleging such discrimination.

All of the investigations were opened Wednesday or Thursday. An updated list of investigations will be released each week, the department said.

Emotions over the Israel-Hamas war have been running high on many campuses around the U.S. At Columbia, for one, tensions have been escalating amid dueling demonstrations by pro-Israel activists and by Palestinian students and their allies.

At Cornell, a student was arrested last month after posting threatening statements against Jewish people. Some Jewish students at Cooper Union say the school failed to protect them during an October pro-Palestine demonstration that left Jewish students sheltering in a campus library.

Palestinian and Muslim students have also reported increased harassment on campuses across the country. At Columbia, students protested this week after the school suspended two pro-Palestinian groups that have come under scrutiny on U.S. campuses.

“We at the Department of Education, like the nation, see the fear students and school communities experience as hate proliferates in schools,” said Catherine E. Lhamon, assistant secretary of civil rights for the department.

The investigations are the Biden administration’s latest steps to press colleges into action. Last week the Education Department sent universities a letter reminding them of their legal obligations under the Civil Rights Act. Cardona has recently met with leaders of Muslim, Arab and Jewish groups to discuss discrimination on campuses.

Along with complaints filed with the Education Department, some students have filed lawsuits alleging civil rights violations. Three Jewish students at New York University sued the school this week, saying it failed to address persistent antisemitism that has worsened since the Oct. 7 incursion of Israel by Hamas terrorists.

MOST READ
1
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
2
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
3
First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice called ‘disappointing’ — PHOTOS
First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice called ‘disappointing’ — PHOTOS
4
CARTOONS: Trump stars in a new movie, but it’s a sinker
CARTOONS: Trump stars in a new movie, but it’s a sinker
5
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Mini ...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Advertisers are fleeing social media platform X over concerns about their ads showing up next to pro-Nazi content and hate speech on the site in general, with billionaire owner Elon Musk inflaming tensions with his own tweets endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Dr. George Tanaka, left, an eye surgeon, joins demonstrators as they shut down the San Francisc ...
Cease-fire demonstrators disruptive on both sides of US
By Janie Har The Associated Press

Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked bridges on both sides of the United States on Thursday, including a major span into San Francisco during a global trade summit involving President Joe Biden and other world leaders.

In this image taken from video released by Israeli Defense Forces, Thursday, Nov 16, 2023, Isra ...
Body of hostage found near Shifa Hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffery and Lee Keath The Associated Press

Israeli troops for a second day searched Shifa Hospital for traces of Hamas. They displayed what they said were a tunnel entrance and weapons found inside the compound.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo ...
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza
By Najib Jobain and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday for lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said.

Flowers and flags are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation ...
Suspect arrested in death of Jewish demonstrator in California
By John Antczak and Julie Watson The Associated Press

Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, will be booked into jail for investigation of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Paul Kessler, 69, in Thousand Oaks, California.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses members of t ...
Security Council resolution seeks urgent humanitarian pauses, corridors in Gaza
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

The U.S. and U.K. abstained because of the resolution’s failure to condemn Hamas’ terrorist attacks into Israel on Oct. 7, and Russia because of its failure to demand a humanitarian cease-fire, which Israel and the United States oppose.

More stories
Impact of vitamins on health: Do we need supplements?
Impact of vitamins on health: Do we need supplements?
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Israel finds body of another hostage in building adjacent to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital
Israel finds body of another hostage in building adjacent to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital
Cocktail highlights revealed for 10 Durango casino bars and restaurants
Cocktail highlights revealed for 10 Durango casino bars and restaurants
A steakhouse from Texas expands to Henderson
A steakhouse from Texas expands to Henderson
Dim sum restaurant with famous San Francisco lineage opens in Chinatown
Dim sum restaurant with famous San Francisco lineage opens in Chinatown