Nation and World

Dash-cam catches plane crash in Washington town — VIDEO

The Associated Press
May 3, 2017 - 9:06 am
 

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Authorities say a small plane crashed on a road shortly after it departed from Paine Airport north of Seattle, creating a fireball before hitting the road.

The Mukilteo Police Department said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that a small plane “was down” at Harbor Point Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, which is also known as State Route 525.

Police say there are no injuries but several vehicles were damaged. Police photos show at least one SUV with what appears to be fire damage to the engine.

A dash-camera caught the plane going down, hitting power lines and creating a fireball before it crashed in the roadway.

The Paine Airport said on Twitter about 3:40 p.m. that the aircraft departed from one of their runways.

The Snohomish County Public Utility District says crash-related power outages were restored Tuesday afternoon.

KOMO-TV reports the plane is a single-engine Piper PA32.

TOP NEWS
