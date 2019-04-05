Death of California man at Grand Canyon ignites investigation

Visitors view the Grand Canyon from Mather Point on the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park. (Courtesy)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A man who died in a fall over the edge of the Grand Canyon this week was alone at the national park.

The National Park Service has released few details about the man, other than to say he was 67 years old and from California.

Grand Canyon spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes said Friday that no one witnessed the man falling from the South Rim on Wednesday near a geology museum. She says visitors contacted authorities after hearing commotion.

The man’s body was recovered from 400 feet below the rim.

Ceja-Cervantes says the man fell in an opening between metal railings at the rim and large boulders that separate a paved trail from the rim.

A spokeswoman said it was the first over-the-edge death this year at Grand Canyon National Park, which had 17 fatalities last year.

Two other people recently died at the Grand Canyon. Their names haven’t been released.

In a statement released Thursday, as reported by the Washington Post, the agency warned visitors: “Have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.”