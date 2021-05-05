Federal judge overturns nationwide eviction moratorium

An eviction moratorium protecting tenants who have been unable to pay rent during the pandemic was overturned Wednesday by a federal judge.

The nationwide eviction ban was set in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and took effect in September and recently extended through June.

U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich said in a ruling the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority by implementing the ban.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

