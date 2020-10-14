93°F
Housing

Sisolak confirms state eviction moratorium lifts Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 2:35 pm
 
Updated October 14, 2020 - 2:37 pm

Protections for Nevada’s residential tenants unable to pay their monthly rent will expire at midnight.

Gov. Steve Sisolak confirmed Wednesday afternoon he would not extend the state’s nonpayment eviction moratorium, which will end Thursday.

The temporary order prevented residential landlords from evicting tenants based on nonpayment of rent, but tenants will still be required to pay missed rent payments. If tenants can afford to pay rent, they should, according to state guidance.

He said extending the residential eviction moratorium “would just be duplicative” with the federal eviction moratorium implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

