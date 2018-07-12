Fire destroys Phoenix supermarket after roof collapses

A three-alarm fire gutted a supermarket in west-central Phoenix during a monsoon storm Wednesday evening and authorities were trying to determine if the building was struck by lightning.

Phoenix Fire spokesman Capt. Rob McDade says there have been no reports of injuries and the supermarket was cleared of people shortly after firefighters arrived.

Crews from the Glendale and Phoenix fire department battled the blaze for hours after it broke out around 6 p.m.

McDade says they remain at the scene still to contain hotspots.

More than an inch of rain had fallen in a 45-minute span in the proximity of the Safeway store on 35th and Northern avenues before the fire.

Phoenix Fire crews say they responded to a report of a roof collapse at the supermarket with a possible fire associated with the collapse reportedly in the back of the large store.

Television footage showed the supermarket completely engulfed in flames with a huge plume of black smoke visible for miles over the city.