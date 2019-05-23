62°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Homeless student offered more than $3M in college scholarships

The Associated Press
May 23, 2019 - 8:27 am
 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homeless Tennessee student has graduated as his high school’s valedictorian and was offered dozens of scholarships totaling $3 million.

Tupac Mosley told news outlets that his family fell behind on bills after his father died, and they ended up being evicted in February. Mosley says his family has since lived in tents and several places around the city, including a camp site and a nonprofit that offered them a cabin to sleep in.

Despite the uncertainty and stress, Mosley graduated from Raleigh Egypt High School with a 4.3 GPA.

He’s attending Tennessee State University and will be majoring in electrical engineering when he starts this fall. TSU President Glenda Glover says the college will pay for his housing and meal plan so “everything is free.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this March 3, 2013 file photo elephants drink water in the Chobe National Park in Botswana. ...
Botswana lifts ban on elephant hunting
By Cara Anna The Associated Press

Botswana has lifted its ban on elephant hunting in a country with the world’s highest number of the animals, a decision that has brought anger from some wildlife protection groups and warnings of a blow to lucrative tourism.

In a May 23, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman ...
Bank CEO tried to trade loans for Trump post, say prosecutors
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

A banker who prosecutors say tried to buy himself a senior post in President Donald Trump’s administration by making risky loans to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was arrested Thursday on a financial institution bribery charge.

Leader of Dutch Party for Freedom Geert Wilders casts his ballot for the European elections in ...
Integration, power at issue as 28 EU nations vote
By Mike Corder The Associated Press

Dutch and British voters were the first to have their say Thursday in elections for the European Parliament, starting four days of voting across the 28-nation bloc.

In a Saturday, April 27, 2019, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he leaves afte ...
China open to resuming trade talks, slams tech controls
By Christopher Bodeen The Associated Press

China held the door open to resuming talks in the tariff war with Washington on Thursday, but lashed out at limits on access to key technologies that it said might hurt global supply chains.

In a Tuesday, May 21, 2019 photo, provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress, ...
Senior German diplomat in Iran for nuclear deal talks
By David Rising The Associated Press

A senior German diplomat headed Thursday to Tehran to press Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear deal, despite the unilateral withdrawal of the U.S. and pressure from Washington.

In this image made available by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks duri ...
British PM May hunkers down as premiership enters end stage
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Theresa May was hunkered with close allies Thursday as she considered whether to give in to pressure to resign, or fight on to save her Brexit plan and premiership.

The sign for the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in Jefferson City Missouri stands bent on May 23 ...
3 dead, 2 dozen hurt as tornadoes rip Missouri
By David A. Lieb The Associated Press

A violent tornado touched down in Jefferson City overnight, causing heavy damage. Elsewhere in the state, three people died about 150 miles from capital.