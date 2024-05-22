86°F
Houthis using weapons that can reach Mediterranean Sea, US says

Huthi soldiers stand guard on a missile carrier during an official military parade marking the ...
Huthi soldiers stand guard on a missile carrier during an official military parade marking the ninth anniversary of the Huthi takeover of the capital, Sanaa, on Sept. 21, 2023. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
The U.S. Army ship General Frank S. Besson Jr. Logistic Support Vessel (LSV-1) in the Mediterra ...
The U.S. Army ship General Frank S. Besson Jr. Logistic Support Vessel (LSV-1) in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of the Gaza Strip, on May 16, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
By Ramsey Al-Rikabi Bloomberg News
May 22, 2024 - 12:07 pm
 

The Houthi terrorists in Yemen have weapons that can reach as far as the Mediterranean Sea, according to a senior defense official, lending some credence to the group’s threats that it can expand its attacks on shipping beyond its immediate borders.

The U.S. government is concerned that the Iran-backed group has the capability to extend strikes on shipping beyond the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to the Mediterranean, said the official, who asked for anonymity to discuss private talks.

The official said Houthis have access to advanced weaponry and that their deployment of anti-ship ballistic missiles is virtually unprecedented. The group has also used drones in its attacks.

The assessment comes as defense officials from the U.S. and the Gulf Cooperation Council meet Wednesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The U.S. will seek to use the gathering to pursue further integration of air and missile defenses, including sharing radar data and developing early-warning capabilities.

The official added that the success by Israel, the U.S., U.K. and regional partners to repel a barrage on Israel of more than 300 missiles and drones from Iran and its proxies on April 13 is proof of the effectiveness of Washington’s integrated defense alliances.

The Houthis earlier this month said they would expand their range to vessels in the eastern Mediterranean. The organization began the attacks as a show of solidarity with Hamas terrorists in the Gaza war.

The official added that no strikes in the Mediterranean have been detected, and didn’t specify if the group had the capability to hit moving targets on the water over such a distance. Almost all of its successful strikes on ships have been relatively close to Yemen.

The Houthis have threatened vessels associated with Israel, the U.S. and the U.K. since October, effectively closing the southern Red Sea to most Western ships. Shipping and freight executives increasingly think it will remain too dangerous for many more months, forcing them to skip the Suez Canal and go around southern Africa.

The Houthis receive military training and intelligence and radar support from Iran, which is crucial when targeting moving objects such as ships. Iran has long vowed to destroy Israel.

