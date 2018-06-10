Hurricane Bud targets Mexico, may affect Southwest US

Hurricane Bud formed in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico on Sunday. Bud was expected to kick up high surf along the Mexican coast and potentially could reach the Los Cabos resort region by Thursday or Friday.

Hurricane Bud, the second named hurricane of the season, is expected to bring damaging winds, high seas and flooding. (The Weather Channel)

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Bud formed in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico on Sunday even as former Hurricane Aletta was fading. Neither immediately threatened land, though Bud was expected to kick up high surf along the Mexican coast and potentially could reach the Los Cabos resort region by Thursday or Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Bud had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph at midafternoon Sunday. It was centered about 255 miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving northwest at 9 mph.

Forecasters said Bud likely would strengthen over the next few days but was expected to weaken back to a tropical storm once it reached the cooler waters near the Baja California Peninsula.

The Hurricane Center said the storm could generate swells that cause life-threatening surf and rip currents over the coming days.

Storm may affect Southern Nevada

The National Weather Service, in a tweet Saturday, said “there is indication of tropical moisture (from Bud) influencing the Mojave Desert later this upcoming week…leading to a potentially stormy weekend.”