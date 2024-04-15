74°F
Israel has to avoid escalation in Iran response, Macron says

An Israeli soldier hangs an Israeli flag on an armored personnel carrier move near the border w ...
An Israeli soldier hangs an Israeli flag on an armored personnel carrier move near the border with the Gaza Strip on April 15, 2024, in Southern Israel, Israel. Israel's allies, including the UK and US, have urged the country to avoid escalation of conflict with Iran after it launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend. Meanwhile, foreign mediators in the conflict continue to push for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza and an increase in distribution of humanitarian aid there. (Amir Levy/Getty Images/TNS)
An Israeli soldier walks near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Monday, April 15, 20 ...
Israel working on preparations for Rafah invasion
A model of a missile is carried by Iranian demonstrators as minarets and dome of a mosque is se ...
Israel will respond to Iran’s attack, military chief says
FILE - The container ship Dali is stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the sh ...
Source: FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse
Visitors ride the Disneyland Monorail past the Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland in Anaheim, Ca ...
Disneyland closing 4 attractions during busy spring season
By Fiona MacDonald, Jennifer Jacobs, Donato Paolo Mancini and Golnar Motevalli Bloomberg News
April 15, 2024 - 1:04 pm
 

European leaders joined the U.S in pushing for Israel to restrain its response to Iran’s drone and missile attack, in a bid to allay a wider military conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Israel must avoid worsening the situation in the Middle East. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made similar comments while visiting China, and both his foreign minister and that of the U.K. will travel to Israel later this week.

The U.S, Europe, and Arab states are trying to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that an aggressive reaction to Iran’s assault on Saturday night would harm Israel’s interests. They’re also concerned it could push up oil prices, hindering central banks’ attempts to slow inflation.

Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles in its first-ever attack on Israel from its own soil. Almost all were intercepted by Israeli, U.S, U.K., French and some Arab forces. The projectiles caused minor damage and only one person, a child, was reported injured.

Some Israeli ministers have said the country needs to carry out a harsh attack to deter Iran from any repeat assault. Netanyahu hasn’t laid out what he plans to do, beyond saying Israel will respond in some way.

The Israeli military has presented the government with a spectrum of possible actions, Peter Lerner, a spokesman, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “We need to be patient and understand that the situation here is very fragile,” he added. The Israeli cabinet was next scheduled to meet on Monday afternoon.

“We’re going to do everything we can to avoid flare-ups, and try to convince Israel that we shouldn’t respond by escalating, but rather by isolating Iran,” Macron said Monday in an interview with France’s BFM TV and RMC radio.

Both he and Scholz condemned Iran’s actions. Macron said France may tighten sanctions against the Islamic Republic and put more pressure on it to curb its nuclear activities.

They and other Group of Seven members spoke with one another on Sunday and said they would make a diplomatic effort to stop “an uncontrollable regional escalation.”

The Associated Press

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said that Israel is still considering its steps, but he said that the Iranian strike of missiles and attack drones “will be met with a response.”

Brady MacDonald The Orange County Register

Disneyland will close four attractions for seasonal refurbishments during the Season of the Force and Pixar Fest events just as the spring break crowds begin to dwindle at the Anaheim theme parks.

A survivor walks at an area affected by landslides in Battang Barat village, South Sulawesi, In ...
14 people dead after landslides in Indonesia
Associated Press

Torrential rains triggered landslides on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 14 people and leaving three others missing, officials said Sunday.

Taliban fighters are seen inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabu ...
33 dead in Afghanistan after heavy rain, flooding
Associated Press

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people and injured 27 others in three days, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday.

