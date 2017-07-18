ad-fullscreen
Judge won’t dismiss charge against Orlando club gunman’s wife

By Mike Schneider The Associated Press
July 18, 2017 - 11:34 am
 

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge won’t dismiss an obstruction charge against the wife of a man who massacred dozens at a Florida nightclub.

The judge on Tuesday denied a request from Noor Salman to dismiss one of the two criminal charges she faces.

She is scheduled for trial next March on the obstruction charge and a count of aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen.

The charges were filed in a federal district that covers Orlando, but she’s accused of obstructing investigators during an interview in Fort Pierce, which is in the Southern District of Florida.

Salman argued that the obstruction charge was filed in the wrong venue.

Forty-nine patrons of the gay nightclub Pulse were killed and dozens more were injured after Mateen opened fire in the club in June 2016.

