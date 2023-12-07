58°F
Nation and World

Justice investigating deaths, kidnappings of Americans in Hamas attack

By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press
December 6, 2023 - 4:30 pm
 
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Departme ...
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington, as Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is investigating the deaths and kidnappings of Americans during the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday.

Garland’s comments came as he announced a war-crimes case filed against four Russian soldiers accused of torturing an American during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The charges are the first filed under a nearly 30-year-old law that allows U.S. prosecutors to charge people over the inhumane treatment of Americans during war.

“Hamas murdered more than 30 Americans and kidnapped more” during the attack, Garland said. “We are investigating those heinous crimes and we will hold those people accountable.”

Meanwhile, Arab nations at the United Nations are fine-tuning a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in the two-month Israeli-Gaza war.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, said Wednesday that it’s essential that the U.N.’s most powerful body demand a halt to the conflict following the resumption of hostilities in Gaza after the end of a weeklong humanitarian truce on Dec. 1.

Surrounded by members of the 22-nation Arab Group, Mansour also told reporters that a ministerial delegation from Arab nations and the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation headed by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister will be in Washington on Thursday to meet with U.S. officials.

Mansour said the national security adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris contacted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday morning and that Abbas pressed for an immediate cease-fire and more humanitarian aid.

The United States has veto power in the Security Council and has not supported a cease-fire.

On Tuesday, U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters that the role of the Security Council in the Israeli-Gaza war “is not to get in the way of this important diplomacy going on on the ground … because we have seen some results, although not as great results as we want to see.”

A Security Council resolution at this time, he said, “would not be useful.”

Hoboken Police officers stand watch outside the United Synagogue of Hoboken, Nov. 3, 2022, in H ...
New DHS guide aims to help houses of worship protect themselves
By Rebecca Santana The Associated Press

A new guide aims to help churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship protect themselves at a time of tensions in faith-based communities across the country.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, W ...
Intense fighting goes on as Israeli forces battle Hamas
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel has vowed to fight on, saying it can no longer accept a Hamas military presence in Gaza after the Oct. 7 surprise terrorist attack that triggered the war.

President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One for a trip to Boston to attend campaign fundra ...
Biden calls reports of Hamas raping Israelis ‘appalling’
By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Biden’s comments come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has sought to put greater focus on the sexual violence it says Hamas committed during the Oct. 7 attack.

Israeli security forces inspect a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from ...
Gaza’s 2nd-largest city faces more Israeli strikes
By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel says its forces are “in the heart” of Khan Younis and engaged in the “most intense day” of battles since the ground offensive began.

