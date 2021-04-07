58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

LA sheriff to reveal cause of Tiger Woods crash

By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 - 8:02 am
 
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accid ...
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County sheriff plans to announce Wednesday, April 7, 2021, what caused Woods to crash an SUV in Southern California earlier in the year, seriously injuring himself in the wreck. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021, file photo, Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on th ...
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021, file photo, Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County sheriff plans to announce Wednesday, April 7, 2021, what caused Woods to crash an SUV in Southern California earlier in the year, seriously injuring himself in the wreck. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)

LOS ANGELES — The sheriff for Los Angeles County plans to announce Wednesday what caused golf icon Tiger Woods to crash an SUV in Southern California earlier this year. The athlete was seriously injured in the wreck.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva had previously said detectives had determined the cause of the crash but he would not release it, citing privacy concerns and a purported need for Woods’ permission to divulge information.

The sheriff “will discuss the findings of the recent traffic collision involving Mr. Tiger Woods, to include the causal factors and collision report” during a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. PDT in Los Angeles, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Woods — who previously named his yacht “Privacy” — had any involvement in the expected announcement.

Woods, who is from the Los Angeles area, had been back home to host his PGA tournament, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, when the crash happened on Feb. 23.

He was driving an SUV loaned to him by the tournament when he struck a raised median in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside Los Angeles. The SUV crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree on a downhill stretch that police said is known for wrecks.

The athlete is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries. Woods has never gone an entire year without playing, dating back to his first PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old in high school.

Rory McIlroy, a four-time major golf champion who lives near Woods, said he visited him on March 21.

“Spent a couple hours with him, which was nice. It was good to see him,” McIlroy said from the Masters on Tuesday. “It was good to see him in decent spirits. When you hear of these things and you look at the car and you see the crash, you think he’s going to be in a hospital bed for six months. But he was actually doing better than that.”

Villanueva faced criticism for weeks for his comments about the crash, including calling it “purely an accident” and saying there was no evidence of impairment. Documents show that Woods told deputies he did not know how the crash occurred and didn’t remember driving.

Detectives searched the data recorder of the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, known as a black box. Investigators did not seek a search warrant, however, for Woods’ blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol.

In 2017, Woods checked himself into a clinic for help in dealing with prescription drug medication after a DUI charge in his home state of Florida.

MOST READ
1
Bookkeeper accused of swindling more than $100K from doctor’s office
Bookkeeper accused of swindling more than $100K from doctor’s office
2
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
3
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he’s becoming a Republican
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he’s becoming a Republican
4
$132K hits on keno machine in downtown Las Vegas
$132K hits on keno machine in downtown Las Vegas
5
Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity rate inches higher again as deaths leap
Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity rate inches higher again as deaths leap
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leads Presid ...
Variant found in Britain most common in US, says CDC
The Associated Press

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rachelle Walensky, says the strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, is “now the most common lineage circulating in United States.”

Fashion designer Josie Vand wears a facemask as she retrieves a bag with organic vegetables fro ...
California aims for statewide reopening on June 15
By Janie Har and Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

With summer approaching, more Californians getting vaccinated, and a recall threat looming, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that on June 15, almost all COVID restrictions will be lifted.

This Sept. 18, 2009 picture shows Burij Dubai, world's tallest tower under construction, center ...
Naked photo shoot on Dubai high-rise balcony results in deportations
By Isabel Debre The Associated Press

Those involved in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in Dubai will be deported, authorities said Tuesday, after the footage went viral and prompted a crackdown in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesda ...
Vaccine passports latest flash point in COVID politics
The Associated Press

Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars.

In this image from video, Minneapolis Police Crisis Intervention Coordinator Ker Yang testifies ...
Chauvin was trained to defuse situations, police official says
By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

MFormer Officer Derek Chauvin underwent training in 2016 and 2018 on how to defuse tense situations with people in crisis and how police must use the least amount of force necessary to get someone to comply, the jury at Chauvin’s murder trial was told Tuesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves, after a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, ...
UK will test vaccine passports, ease lockdown
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

A ban on overnight stays away from home in England will also be lifted April 12, and outdoor venues such as zoos and drive-in cinemas can operate again.

 
Egypt parades 22 royal mummies to new resting place
By Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Egypt held a gala parade on Saturday celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from central Cairo to their new resting place in a massive new museum further south in the capital.